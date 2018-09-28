A Ranger woman was arrested at Zaxby’s on Thursday night after allegedly throwing her drink on another woman and pulling her hair.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Tanessa Marene Rogers, 41, of 350 Apple Road, Ranger, was arrested shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday at the Calhoun restaurant, 530 Ga. 53. She is charged with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct.
An officer arrived at the restaurant around 7:12 p.m. in response to a fight call, initially speaking with Rogers, who claimed she got into a “brawl” with the wife of her ex-husband.
“She was not very forthcoming with details of the ‘brawl’,” the officer indicated in the incident report.
The victim then spoke with the officer, saying that Rogers ran up to her while she was walking out the door and threw tea on her. Rogers then grabbed her hair and pulled her to the ground, the victim told police.
The video footage showed the victim get up and hit Rogers multiple times, ending when the two were broken up. Rogers sustained bruising to her eye and small cuts on her neck and shoulder. She was also pulling loose hair from her head.
Rogers has been released from jail on bond.