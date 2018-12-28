MARIETTA — A Calhoun man is behind bars in the Cobb jail for allegedly firing a shotgun at an SUV in which his infant child and the child’s mother were seated, according to an arrest warrant.
Robert Richard John Moore, 23, was arrested Dec. 19 following an altercation outside the home of his child’s grandmother along Santa Fe Trail in Marietta one day earlier, jail records and the warrant show.
Moore’s warrant indicates the altercation started sometime after 10 p.m. when his child’s mother got upset with him for losing the keys to his vehicle ahead of their trip back to Calhoun in separate vehicles.
“The victim yelled at him and asked how he could lose his keys when he just had them in his hand,” the warrant states, adding an angered Moore then allegedly reached into a Honda Civic, took out a shotgun and fired a round into the windshield of a blue Honda CRV with the woman seated in the driver’s seat and her infant strapped into a car seat behind her.
According to Cobb police, Moore was approximately five feet away when he raised the weapon and fired a single shot, shattering the windshield and leaving a gaping hole in the SUV’s metal frame.
Glass fragments from the windshield struck the left side of the woman’s face, leaving small red cuts around her cheek and eye, according to Moore’s warrant.
He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, third degree cruelty to children, second degree criminal damage to property and reckless conduct, jail records indicate. He remains held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center after he was arrested by Cobb Sheriff’s deputies at his Calhoun home the following evening.