A man allegedly connected with a Atlanta street gang as well as a smash and grab burglary in 2016 has been arrested and charged with RICO charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Henrico Tremayne Hayes, 26, of 942 Hank Aaron Drive, Atlanta, is connected to a street gang based out of Atlanta and was also involved in a smash and grab burglary at the GNC Grocery on Oct. 8, 2016.
Hayes is facing felony RICO charges.
Terry Lorenzo Wheeler, 35, 1141 Oakland Drive, Atlanta, was arrested for his purported connection with the GNC Grocery Store burglary, along with others, in June.