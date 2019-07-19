Police stopped a Summerville and Cedartown man on Martha Berry Boulevard Thursday night for reportedly having an expired license plate and found cocaine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael Lamar Alley, 22, 444 Edwards Road, was stopped for driving with an expired license plate and a K-9 unit found drugs on the driver's side floorboard of the car.
Alley is charged with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor driving on an expired tag.
Chad Dewayne Tidmore, 30, of 558 Sloppy Floyd Lake Road, gave a false name when he and Alley were stopped on Martha Berry Boulevard Thursday evening.
Tidmore is charged with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor giving a false name.