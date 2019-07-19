A Kingston man was arrested Thursday in Bartow County and charged with reportedly stealing power and occupying two vacant residences on Rockmart Road.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Dewel Wayne Hammit Jr., 46, of 997 Youngs Mill Road, Kingston, occupied two empty houses at 7271 Rockmart Road where he broke locks off of utility boxes and began using water and power illegally. Hammit took two sewing machines from the residence and broke locks off the doors when he entered the homes. He also refused to comply with police when they were attempting to arrest him by locking himself in a back room. Police used K-9 Lex to subdue him.
Hammit is charged with two separate charges of felony first degree burglary, two counts of first degree criminal damage to property, two counts of misdemeanor theft by taking, two counts of theft of services, criminal trespass and three counts of obstructing law enforcement.