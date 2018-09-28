These are the arrest records from the Gordon County Jail for Thursday, Sept. 27. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Justin Scott Baker, 40, of 1276 Reeves Station Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated child molestation, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of sexual battery, child molestation, incest, and enticing a child for indecent purposes.
Corey Scott Coleman, 23, of 1589 Beaverdale Road, Dalton, arrested and charged with driving without a license and exceeding the maximum limit.
Nickie Leeann Grooms, 27, of 325 Columbus Circle, Apt. 56, Calhoun, arrested and charged with false report of a crime and giving a false name or address to law enforcement officers.
Aaron Brady Jenkins, 25, of 571 Dover Chapel, Ellijay, arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, disorderly conduct, loitering or prowling, possession and use of drug-related objects.
Leroy Dewayne Johnson, 42, of 107 Oak Hill Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and open container violation.
Rodney Eugene Johnson, 37, of 107 Oak Hill Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession and use of drug-related objects, drugs not in their original container and open container violation.
Katie Lynn Stevenson, 23, of 325 Columbus Circle, Apt. 56, arrested and charged with giving false name or address to law enforcement officer.
Manuela De Carmen Barrios-Rabanales, 39, of 229 Lovebridge Drive, arrested and charged with driving without a license and tail light violations.
Matthew Riley DeLange, 27, of 208 Herrington Bend Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with child molestation.
Talisha Nichole Feliciano-Torres, 21, of 255 S. 23rd St., Dalton, arrested and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and exceeding the maximum limits.
Jonathan Anthony Hembree, 32, of 3980 Dews Pond Road, Calhoun, arrested on a bond surrender.
Teresa Carpenter Hodgkins, 45, of 226 Sage Trail Southeast, arrested by GSP and charged with criminal trespass.