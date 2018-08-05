The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken charge of an officer involved shooting case that occurred in Ringgold Saturday.
According to a GBI press release:
On Aug. 4, Ringgold Police Chief Dan Bilbrey called in the GBI to conduct an investigation into an officer involved use of force that occurred around 10 p.m.
Ringgold police officer Anthony Thaxton fired several shots into a tractor-trailer driven by John Raymond Tabor behind the Cochran’s Travel Center, 11343 Highway 41.
During the incident, a Ringgold patrol car and another tractor-trailer were struck by the semi driven by Tabor. No one was injured.
Georgia State Patrol Post 5 in Dalton initially investigated the incident and the Ringgold Police Department took out charges on Tabor. The GBI will continue an independent investigation which will be turned over to the Lookout Mountain District Attorney for review upon completion.