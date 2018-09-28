A Calhoun man accused of molesting "multiple victims" turned himself in at the Gordon County Jail on Thursday afternoon, according to Chief Deputy Sheriff Robert Paris.
According to Gordon County Jail records:
Justin Scott Baker, 40, of 1276 Reeves Station Road, Calhoun, turned himself in at the jail at 12:04 p.m. He is charged with three felony counts of aggravated child molestation, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of sexual battery, child molestation, incest, and enticing a child for indecent purposes.
Paris said Gordon County Sheriff's Office officials had been looking for Baker for more than a week before he turned himself in, following an investigation by detectives.
Baker remained in jail without bond Friday night.