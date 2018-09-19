On Monday, September 17, Sheriff’s detectives received a report of a rape which had occurred the previous day. The victim is a minor. the event is reported to have happened at a private residence. Detectives initiated an investigation which led to the arrest of Jose Manuel Hernandez, age 22, of 675 Newtown Church Road. Detectives questioned a number of witnesses and executed a search warrant at Hernandez’s home where they collected physical evidence. Hernandez turned himself in to detectives Monday evening. He was arrested and has been charged with one count of rape, and one count of aggravated sexual battery. He remains in the county jail after bond was denied by Magistrate Court