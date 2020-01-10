Milton Elmer Wright Jr., 83, of Sugar Valley formally of Signal Mountain, Tennessee died January 2, 2020. He was born October 30, 1936 in Memphis, Tennessee to the late Rev. Milton E. Wright Sr. and Lottie Eugenia Roan Wright and by a sister, Gwendolyn Johnson. Mr. Wright was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and prior to his retirement, he was a Business Loan Advisor for Southeastern Regional Development and was a member of Belmont Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Rutha G. Wright; his son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan Lee and Jodi Wright; his daughter Jeana Handley; grandchildren, Gavin Handley, Conner Handley, Jonathan Wright II, Skylar Brown and Dylan Brown. The Wright family will receive friends on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 3:00 until 5:30 p.m. at Belmont Baptist Church. The funeral was Monday, January 6th at 5:30 PM at Belmont Baptist Church with Pastor Stephen Williams officiating. Interment followed at Georgia National Cemetery. The family suggests that donations be made to the Winners Club in Calhoun, 958 Sugar Valley Rd NW, Calhoun, GA 30701 or the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75231. The arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Wright, Milton
