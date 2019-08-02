Marie Chitwood Meadows Worley, age 80 of Calhoun, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Redmond Regional Medical Center. Marie was born on December 10, 1938 in Resaca, GA to the late William "Fiddler" H. Chitwood and Mary Elizabeth Roberts Chitwood. She was also preceded in death by her parents, John Dudley Meadows, Sr. and Pearl Roberts Meadows; several brothers and sisters; and a niece and nephews. Marie was a lifetime resident of Gordon County and was a proud member of the Calhoun High School Class of 1956. She was a longtime member of the Calhoun First Baptist Church. Marie is survived by: two daughters, Sara Ann Angland and her husband Dale of Calhoun, and Marisa Ann Yancey and her husband Tom of Marietta; three grandchildren, Kristin Diana Owens of Kennesaw, Carly Harris and her husband Nathan Weaver of Calhoun, and Craig Harris and his wife Emily of Calhoun; two great-grandchildren, Savannah Jordan and Cole Weaver; sister, Jean Arthur; and sister-in-law, Glenese Meadows Thornton; and several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, August 1st at 4:00 PM at the Calhoun First Baptist Church with both Dr. John Barber and Dr. Bert Vaughn officiating. Interment will follow in Fain Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5 PM until 7 PM at Thomas Funeral Home. Pallbearers are Mike Meadows, Jamie Graham, Jim Meadows, Dudley Meadows, Bo Arthur, Mike Arthur, Cliff Meadows, B.J. Meadows, Dustin Meadows, and Michael Meadows. They are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1:30 Thursday. You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Marie Chitwood Meadows Worley.