Clarence Howard Withrow Jr., 72, of Adairsville, GA, went to his heavenly home on July 20, 2019. He was born on Dec 22, 1946 to the Late Clarence H. Withrow, Sr and Pauline Holcomb Withrow. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Withrow Whitner. Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Sheryl Byars Withrow; daughter, Donna (David) McGinnis; son, Ryan (Dena) Withrow; grandchildren, Jessica (Josh) Witting, Justin (Alexandria) Harris, Kelby Withrow and Ashlei (Jonathan)Hunter; great-grandchildren, Reygan Witting, Ryley, Ryver and Rydge Harris, and Ramsei Hunter; special grandchildren, Angie Glosson and family, and Kim Harp and family; his sister, Anita Tritton (Norm); nephews, Eddie Kuykendall and Randy Whitner; dear friend, Roy Moore; and his best four legged friend, Miah. Howard retired from Lockheed Martin after 42 years of service where he was a Quality Lead Supervisor. He loved bluegrass and gospel music, playing guitar, singing with his friends, gardening, and genealogy. Howard was a proud Army Vietnam Veteran, and was instrumental in repairing and reopening the Brock-Pelfrey American Legion Post 245 in Adairsville, where he served as Adjutant and Commander. He was a member and deacon of Trinity Baptist Church for 23 years, and helped build the current building, as well as serving as RA Director and Sunday School Superintendent. He was the past President of the Georgia Mountain Music Club (GMMC) of Rome, where he helped with sound and the member directory. Howard was a part of the music ministry at Regency Park and Woodale Assisted Living facilities in Dalton, GA, the Senior Center in Calhoun, GA, and played music with Max Dutton at the Burger King in Adairsville. He was a member of the Adairsville Masonic Lodge 168 and Ancient & Accepted Scottish Rite, Valley of Atlanta. Visitation was Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Trinity Baptist Church in Calhoun, GA. The funeral service will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11:00 am at Trinity Baptist Church. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Sugar Valley Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers serving will include Joseph Chadwick, Joseph Taylor, Joe Taylor, Jamie Hyde, Terry Talley, Frank Braden, Josh Fowler, and Jake Fowler. Honorary pallbearers are member of the American Legion Post 245, and the Georgia Mountain Music Club (GMMC) of Rome. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Brock-Pelfrey American Legion Post 245 through www.maxbrannonandsons, or by mailing to Brock-Pelfrey American Legion Post 245, PO Box 514, Adairsville, GA 30103. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.