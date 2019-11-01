Mr. Mason Williams, 70, of Adairsville, Georgia, departed this life unexpectedly Saturday, October 19, 2019 in Bartow County, Georgia. Mr. Williams was born in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on August 10, 1949. Prior to becoming disabled he was employed as a house mover by Womack's Home Movers in Adairsville, Georgia. He is survived by his son, Mason Williams Jr., known as "Little Mason", of Tennessee; fiancee, Lisa Harkins of Adairsville, Georgia; one sister, Shirley Ashford of Tennessee; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; other family members and dear friends also survive. Graveside services to honor the life of Mr. Mason Williams were held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Pleasant Valley Full Bible Church Cemetery with Brother Bobby Williams officiating. All those desiring to attend met at the cemetery prior to 2:00 PM. No formal visitation or service were held at the funeral home. Arrangements by locally owned and operated Ponders Calhoun Chapel and Ponders Dalton Crematory, Hwy 41 North, Calhoun, Georgia. 706-625-7577 YOUR SELECTED INDEPENDENT FUNERAL HOME