Marvin Orlando Whitfield Jr. 76, of Fairmount, GA passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Marvin is predeceased in death by his parents; Marvin Whitfield Sr, and Eloise Whitfield, and his brothers; Richard Whitfield, and Jack Whitfield. He is survived by his loving wife; Linda Whitfield of Fairmount, GA. Children; Paul Whitfield (Myra) of Cumming, GA; Greg Whitfield (Karen) of Fairmount, GA; and Marvin Whitfield of Fairmount, GA. Sister and brother in law; Penny Deweese (Charles) of Franklin, KY. Six grandchildren; Dustin, Kelsie, Cole, Brandon, Andrew, and Blake. Also surviving are three great grandchildren; Ryland, Stetson, and Addison. Visitation was held 5-9pm on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at McDonald and Son Funeral Home. Funeral services were held in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11am. Interment will be held at 3pm at Haven of Rest Memorial Park in Calhoun, GA. Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899
Most Popular
Articles
- GCSO reports: Man charged with murder was out on bond, had tried to attack victim hours before
- 4 charged in meth sting
- Neaton forced to reinstate employee wrongfully terminated
- Police: Multi-county drug investigation seizes 4 pounds of meth, reported gang members arrested
- Rome prepares for small-cell wireless rollout expected to hit Georgia in waves
- Police still searching for man who opened fire on officers
- Unity Christian burns its mortgage
- 'The Voice of Broadway' adopts local feline
- Update: Fires still under investigation; Mohawk says propane tank fire was not an explosion
- Crushed Tomato Pizzeria adds a new flavor to LaFayette