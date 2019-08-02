Mrs. Phyllis White, 62, of Calhoun, Georgia, departed this life Monday, July 29, 2019 at her home. Mrs. White was born on July 21, 1957 in Peru, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents, Burl and Nellie Bowers; sister, Martha Davis; brothers, Pete Bowers, Tony Bowers, and Johnny Bowers. She is survived by her husband, Roger White of Calhoun; daughters and sons-in-law, Tina and Johnny Worley, Jason and Dolly Mollett all of Calhoun; grandchildren, Michael and Jada Vice, Breanna and Christian Williams; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Cali, Carson and Blaine; sisters, Margaret Lucille Davis and Mabel Bowers both of Michigan; several nieces and nephews. To fulfill Mrs. White's wish, she will be cremated. There will be a gathering of friends and family on a later date at Ponders Calhoun Chapel. Arrangements by locally owned and operated, Ponders Calhoun Chapel and Ponders Crematory, the only full service funeral home in Gordon County where our crematory is on site and owned by us, and your loved one never leaves our care. Hwy. 41 North, Calhoun, GA, 30701. 706-625-7577