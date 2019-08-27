Jesse James Wheat, age 82, also known as "Dobber", of Resaca, passed away Thursday August 22nd in Hamilton Medical Center due to declining health. He was surrounded by his loving family. Dobber was preceded in death by his parents, Jess and Myrtis Wheat; his brothers, Bill Wheat, Luther Wheat, Leroy Wheat, Colbert Wheat, and his sisters, Tommie Lou Clark and Lola Ingle. He was the owner along with his two sons of Wheat's Mobile Home Movers for 45 years. After retiring, he loved selling apples and corn at the old Resaca Fire Station and talking with anyone who stopped by. He was of the Baptist faith. Dobber is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Betty Cloer Wheat; four children, Randy Wheat and his wife Candy, Donna Wheat, Scott Wheat and his wife Sheila, and Shannon Wyatt and her husband Nathan Wyatt; four grandsons, Colter and Kim Wheat, Colby and Kayla Wheat, Dustin Wheat and Ryan Wheat; two granddaughters, Jalynn Wyatt and Rylan Wyatt; three great grandsons, Walker Wheat, Wyatt Wheat, and Westin Wheat. All family members live in the Resaca community; one brother, George Wheat, Sr and his wife Lou of Dalton; a brother in law, Howard Cloer and his wife, Tricia of Resaca; several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services were conducted at 3:00 pm, Sunday, August 25th at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Resaca with Reverend Kenny Sheriff and Bud Owens officiating. Joan Eggers was in charge of the music. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Pallbearers serving were Randy Wheat, Scott Wheat, Nathan Wyatt, Colter Wheat, Colby Wheat, Dustin Wheat, and Ryan Wheat. Honorary pallbearers were Walker Wheat, Wyatt Wheat, Westin Wyatt, and nephews. You may send condolences to the family at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Jesse James "Dobber" Wheat of Resaca.
