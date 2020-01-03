Mr. Leamon Edgar Waters, 72, of the Resaca community, departed this life Monday morning, December 30, 2019 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Waters was born in Blue Heron, Kentucky on October 24, 1947. He was a son of the late Huger and Wilda Waters. Along with his parents he was also preceded in death by a sister, Kathy Burchfield; and brothers, Clint, Roger and Pete Waters. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and along with his wife was a member at Sugar Valley Baptist Church. Mr. Waters is survived by his wife of forty-two years, Arlena Sue Waters of Resaca; daughter and son-in-law, Chastity and Robert Pelfrey of Resaca; son and daughter-in-law, Jonah and Jenny Waters of Fairbanks, Alaska; daughter, Brandy Waters of Chattanooga, Tennessee; grandchildren, Jessica and David Cervantes, Bryce Pelfrey, Cole Pelfrey, Noah, Leamon, Cade, and Will Waters; sisters and brother-in-law, Carol Cothran, Sharon and Ron Moore; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ronnie and Ronnetta Waters, Bruce and Mattie Waters all of Dalton, Georgia; several nieces and nephews. Services to celebrate the life of Mr. Leamon Waters will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM from Sugar Valley Baptist Church with Reverend Mitch Phillips officiating. Mr. Waters grandson, Cole Pelfrey, will provide music. Following the service he will be laid to rest at Sugar Valley Baptist Church Cemetery. Jonah Waters, Robert Pelfrey, Cole Pelfrey, David Cervantes, Scott Bartenfield, and Robert Waters will all serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Sugar Valley Baptist Church. Arrangements are by locally owned and operated Ponders Calhoun Chapel and Ponders Dalton Crematory, Hwy 41 North, Calhoun, Georgia. 706-625-7577 YOUR SELECTED INDEPENDENT FUNERAL HOME
