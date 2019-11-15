Emory Tanner Ware, 18, of Resaca, Georgia, departed this life suddenly, early Sunday, November 10, 2019 in Whitfield County. Emory was born at Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton, Georgia on February 15, 2001. He was a son of Bridget Nicole Ware of Resaca, Georgia, and the late Michael Bynum Ware who passed away on June 28, 2018. Along with his dad, Emory was also preceded in death by two great-grandmothers, Eula Harrison and Agnes Bynum; and two great-grandfathers, Troy Harrison and Clark Norman. Emory was a member of the May 2019 graduating class at Gordon Central High School. He was a huge fan of fast cars and motorcycles, an avid hunter and fisherman and loved to play basketball. Above all though, he loved his siblings more than anything, especially his two little sisters. He is survived by his mother, Bridget Nicole Ware of Resaca, Georgia; his sisters, Emma Marie Ware of Calhoun, Georgia, and Kinzley Nicole Benson of Resaca; brother, Jeremy Ellis of Resaca; grandparents, James Ware Jr and Gwen Ware of Calhoun, Janey Norman of Chatsworth, and Allen Norman of Dalton; aunts and uncles, Marie and Zack Taylor of Calhoun, Mandy and Bobby Townsend and Christopher and Stacy Norman all of Chatsworth; several cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends also survive Emory. A service to celebrate the life of Emory Ware will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM in Ponders Calhoun Chapel with Brother Clyde McEntyre officiating. Emory will be laid to rest near his dad at the Sugar Valley Baptist Church Cemetery. Kevin Green, Christopher Green, Terry Collins, Jerry Collins, Zack Taylor, Ethan Watson and his brother, Jeremy Ellis will serve as pallbearers. The Ware family will recevive friends on Monday, November 18, 2019 between the hours of 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Ponders Calhoun Chapel. Condolences may be expressed to Emory's family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by locally owned and operated Ponders Calhoun Chapel, Hwy 41, North, Calhoun, Georgia 30701. 706-625-7577