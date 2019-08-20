Janice (Jan) Freeman Walraven, 69, of Resaca, died Saturday, August 17, 2019 at her home, following three years of declining health. She was born in Gordon County on February 4, 1950, daughter of the late B.W. and Ora Belle Causby Freeman. Jan was a graduate of Red Bud High School, Class of 1968. She retired from the Gordon County Board of Education, and was a member of Casey Springs United Methodist Church. Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Larry Walraven; her son and daughter-in-law, Jeremy and Michelle Walraven; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Ricky and Judi Freeman, and Mike and Denise Freeman; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Bobbie and the late Frankie Fain, and Sandy and Barry Troglin; her sisters-in-law, Sue Land, Gladys Gossage, Beulah Pack, and Deborah Davis; nieces and nephews; and her dogs, Rosie, Pearl, and Lucky. Services to honor her life were held Tuesday, August 20th at 3:00 PM from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, with words by Van Taylor, Joyce Brooker, and Rev. Kenny Bailey. Burial followed in Fidelle Cemetery, with Rev. Louise Elmore officiating. Pallbearers included Andrew Troglin, Jarrod Troglin, Taylor Fain, Blake Freeman, Josh Fox, Scotty Mashburn, and Ben Freeman. Honorary pallbearers were members of the Red Bud High School Class of 1968, and members of the Adult Sunday School Class of Casey Springs UMC. The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday, August 19th from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Casey Springs UMC, c/o Treasurer, 447 Pioneer Dr. NW, Calhoun, GA 30701. Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.