Peggy Sue Walker, 74, of the Newtown community, died at her home on Monday, August 19, 2019. She was born in Ashland, MS on March 1, 1945; daughter of the late Everett and Mary Shelby Watson Baggett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in a death by her husband, Richard Walker; a daughter, Michelle Walker; a brother, Neal Shelby; and a sister, Mary Lee Bush. Peggy is survived by her son, Bruce and Sandy Wilbanks; a daughter, Renee Wilbanks and Gerald Shoemaker; grandchildren, Natasha Henson, Dee-Dee and Brent Balliew, Beth Walker, Vince Wilbanks, and Leslie Grant; great grandchildren, Tyler Balliew, Cayli Swift, Amelia Walker, Brayden Grant, Bentley Grant, and Brantley Grant; and sisters, Allie Mae Cole and Joyce Moody. Her family received friends on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from noon until 3:00 p.m. at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. The funeral service followed the visitation on Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Her grandson Vince Wilbanks officiated. Burial followed in the family plot at Crane Eater Cemetery. Pallbearers serving were Darryl Walker, Gerald Shoemaker, Brent Balliew, Brandon Shirley, Barry Shirley, and Tyler Balliew. Friends may sign the online guest register at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
