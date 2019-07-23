Mary Maxine Bagley Walker, 91, of Calhoun died at her home on Monday, July 15, 2019, following several months of declining health. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Harvey Walker; her son, Steffan Durham Hammond; and grandchildren, Lauren Mary Hammond and Joshua Seth Hammond. Maxine was a graduate of Red Bud High School, and a certified cosmotologist of the University of Georgia. She was the founder and operator of Max's Beauty Bar. She was a member of Calhoun First Baptist Church. Survivors include her son, Henry Shane Hammond and his wife Lisa; her daughters, Vickie Lynn Walker Samples and her husband Clark, and Katie Walker Richcreek and her husband James; her daughter-in-law, Marissa Williams; her grandchildren, Ava Mary Hammond and Jake Joseph Hammond; her great-grandchildren, Austin Taylor Hammond, Heaven Alena Hammond, and Trent Seth Hammond; her brother, William Ralph Bagley and his wife Frankie Ophelia Lewis Bagley; her sister, Bettye Bagley Rome and her husband Robert; nephews, Ralph Lewis Bagley, Grady Larry Bagley, and William Kimwin Muse; and a niece, Nancy Lynn Griggs. Services to honor the life of Mary Maxine Bagley Walker were held Thursday, July 18th at 11:00 AM from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, with Dr. Bert Vaughn officiating. Burial followed in Fain Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 17th from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
