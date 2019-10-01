James Larry "Jimmy" Veal age 81, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the chapel of Moores Funeral Home with Rev. Bryan Ahrens officiating. Burial will follow at Baldwin Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Mr. Veal was native and resident of Milledgeville and was a 1974 graduate of Georgia College. He worked and retired from Robins Air Force Base and then worked as a contractor with Merk at Robins Air Force Base for many years. He was a member of the Lions Club and Toastmasters. He was active with the Boy Scouts and he had a long history of service in the community in Milledgeville and also in Blue Ridge. Mr. Veal taught Sunday School at Hardwick Baptist Church for many years. He was a founding member of Nazarene Church of Milledgeville. After his retirement he and Betty made their home in Blue Ridge, GA. He was a current member of Epworth United Methodist Church. His greatest joy was being "Papa" to his two grandchildren and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Leone Reynolds Veal, his wife Betty Stewart Veal and his brother George Veal. Survivors include a son Matt Veal and wife Crystal of Calhoun, a daughter Carrie Rebecca Veal Grice and husband Frank Drago of Milledgeville, a sister Sarah Bentley (Ronnie) of Milledgeville and two grandchildren Aiden Veal and Andrew Veal. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 Tuesday at Moores Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial contribution may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church Building Fund. Visit www.mooresfuneralhome.com to express tributes. Moores Funeral Home & Crematory has charge of arrangements.
Most Popular
Articles
- 2nd corrections officer charged with providing contraband to inmates
- Jury finds Rome man guilty on multiple child molestation charges
- Rome man sentenced to 70 years for machete attack at Riverwood Apartments
- Prison work detail officer charged with bribery, violation of oath
- Father sentenced to prison in used car forgery case, son still awaits trial
- 2 murder trials scheduled this week in Floyd County Superior Court
- Rockmart woman killed by flash explosion in early morning incident
- Schnauzerfest draws 1,200 dog owners with 630 canine kids in tow
- GDOT to close I-75 at Ringgold exit for additional bridge work
- Police: man found dead in Rockmart creek