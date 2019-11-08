Ronnie Tinsley, Ronnie Tinsley, 65, of Calhoun, GA died November 05, 2019. Service will be held at 1:00pm, on November 8, 2019 at Chapel. Arrangements by Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Aircraft crash in Polk County, one dead
- 7 injured in Rockmart Highway wreck, python taken to animal control
- Hit and run reported on East Avenue in Cedartown
- Floyd Medical Center enters into 'strategic combination' with Atrium Health System
- Federal racketeering case against Ghost Face Gangsters still working its way through pre-trial proceedings
- ‘You’ll see me in a hair net’: Founder of the Chicken Salad Chick chain runs her own shop in Rome, and will continue to
- Reports: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson moves to Powder Springs
- Warriors score big despite Rockmart loss: Gordon Central's Jesse Walters puts up a touchdown against Jackets defense
- WINNERS: Ward 1: Cochran, Stevenson and Bojo. Ward 3: Collins, McDaniel and Askew. Referendum passed.
- A Piece of the Past: Pennsylvania resident searches for trunk's Rome roots