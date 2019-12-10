Carolyn O. Timms, 76, of Calhoun, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Assured Hospice Care. She was born in Whitfield County, on September 2, 1943 daughter of the late Robert and Stella Crider Oliver. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Rev. Herman Timms, in April of 2012; her brothers and sister-in-law, Thurston Oliver, and Ray and Becky Oliver; her grandchild, Caroline Lee; and her brother-in-law, Arlo Ferguson. Carolyn served in ministry with her late husband as they pastored at Fairview Church of God, Crane Eater Church of God, Trenton Church of God, and East Trion Church of God. She was employed in human resources with several textile mills, including Lacey Mills and Springs Industries. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Survivors include her sons and daughter- in law, Ronnie Timms, and Joel and Cindy Timms; her daughters and sons-in-law, Phyllis and Randy Bunch, Vickey and David Blalock, and Stephanie and Richard Lee; her grandchildren, Kyra and Paul Burch, Matthew Sergent, Patrick and Dana Timms, David Timms, Deanna Lee, Timothy Lee, Katie Lee, Ashley and Richard Henry, and Caleb Bunch; her great grandchildren, Clayton Burch, Michayla Burch, Gabriel Burch, Ayden Sergent, Connor Sergent, Eli Sergent, and Charlotte Henry; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Anthony and Shirley Oliver, and Phillip and Judy Oliver; her sister, Audrey Ferguson; her sisters-in-law, Dottie, Mary Jones, Hazel Burnette, and Margie and Kenneth Dutton; her brother-in-laws, David and Linda Timms, and Aaron and Carlotta Timms. The family received friends at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. The funeral was conducted on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 3:00 PM from Crane Eater Community Church, with Rev. Randy Bunch and Rev. Richard Lee officiating. Eulogy was by her son, Joel Timms. The family suggests that memorials be made to Assured Hospice Care. 5 Bowen Court Cartersville, GA, 30120 or www.Assured-hospice.com. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
