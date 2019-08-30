Shirley Ann Thomas, 82, of the Plainville Community, died at her home while surrounded by her loving family on Friday, August 23, 2019. Shirley was born in Kingston on June 10, 1937. She was the daughter of the late Caelso "Speedy" and Lucille Cochran Dean. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Sonny Dean, C.B. Dean, Wayne Dean. Shirley was a member of Northwood Missionary Baptist Church. A lifelong gospel singer, Shirley was a two-decade member of The Gospel Echoes. She sang, with her group and with her family for many years. Survivors include her husband of more than 64 years, Calvin Thomas; their children, Michael (Sue) Thomas, Ronnie (Darlene) Thomas, Lamar (Kathy) Thomas, Wanda (Jeff) Rollins, James D. Thomas, Lisa Cross, Billy (Mandy) Thomas, and Jennifer Biddy; nineteen grandchildren, twenty-nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; her siblings, Carolyn Fiorilli, Johnny Dean, and Joyce May; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The Thomas family received friends on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. Shirley's family would like to encourage friends to send live plants that can be taken home, or give a memorial in her honor to the Alzheimer's Foundation or to the Kidney Foundation. The funeral service was conducted on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. from the funeral home chapel. Burial followed the service at Gordon Memorial Gardens. Rev. Cary Hall, Rev. Derek Hall and Tim Brown will officiate. Rev. Charlie Carney officiated at the graveside service. Her grandsons served as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were Jordan Green, Zackery Selman, Beaver Payne, Buster Goss, Chris Waits and Russell McMichael.