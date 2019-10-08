Reverend Maynard L. Thomas, age 76, of Calhoun, passed away Friday, October 4th, at AdventHealth Gordon surrounded by his loving family. Maynard was born on February 27, 1943 in Cleveland, Tennessee to the late Maynard Marvin Thomas and Elsie Buleah Hardin. He was the pastor of several churches, but pastored Calvary Baptist Church in Sugar Valley, GA for 20 years and currently served as Senior Pastor. Maynard was the owner and operator of Thomas Concrete. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Danny Ray Thomas and Eddie Dean Thomas, and a sister, Nancy Helton. He is survived by his wife, Linda Nix Thomas; children, Larry Thomas and his wife Judy, Roger Thomas, Angie Mattila and her husband Donny, and Michelle Thomas; grandchildren, Larry Thomas, Jr., Cassie Bell and her husband Drew, Roger Thomas, Jr., and his wife Crystal, Haley White, Morgan White, Josh Matilla, Hunter White, Mason Matilla and Presley Gross; sisters, Carolyn Andrews, Barbra Goins, Phyllis Castello, and Vickie Baker; six great-grand children and several nieces and nephews, a special friend, Skimpy also survive. Funeral Service will be conducted on Monday, October 7th, at 3 PM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Reverend Donald Mattila, Reverend John Dorsey, Reverend Roy Gentry and Reverend Marvin Carr officiating. Burial will follow at Haven of Rest Cemetery. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers and are as follows: Larry Thomas, Jr., Roger Thomas, Jr., Morgan White, Josh Mattila, Hunter White and Mason Mattila. Great-grandchildren will serve as Honorary Pallbearers and are: Finch Peppers, Roger Thomas III, Draven Peppers, Zoey Bell, Colt Thomas, and Hudson Thomas. The family will receive friends Sunday October 6th from 3 until 8pm. You may send condolences to the family at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Rev. Maynard L. Thomas.
