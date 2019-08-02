Seth Alan Talley, 44, of Woodland Terrace, Calhoun, Georgia, departed this life Monday morning, July 29, 2019 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family. Seth was born on December 20, 1974 in Dalton, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his father, James Brannon Talley; his grandparents, Elroy and Omalee Talley, Beatrice and Ray Dooley; and two uncles, Jerry Talley and Bob Dooley. He was a 1992 graduate of Gordon Central High School in Calhoun, Georgia and attended the George Chambers Resource Center. Seth is survived by his mother and step-father, Phyllis Talley and Londell Wigley; his sister and brother-in-law, Carmen and Kent Thomas; brother, Bill Talley all of Calhoun, Georgia; step-brothers and their spouses, Lamar Wigley, Jerry and Faith Wigley, Tony and Charlene Wigley; step-sister and her husband, Sherry and Farrell Hines all of Summerville, Georgia; niece and nephew, Kailyn Thomas and Keaton Thomas; aunts and uncles, Trammell and Mary Dooley, Etta Dooley, Sharon Angland, Helen Talley, Ray Dooley, Blaine and Donna Talley; a host of additional nieces, nephews and family members also survive. Services to celebrate the life of Seth Talley was held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM from Ponders Calhoun Chapel with Reverend Charles Smith and his nephew, Keaton Thomas officiating. Interment will be at Hill City Baptist Church Cemetery. Mike Dooley, Mark Dooley, Mitch Dooley, Michael Angland, Andy Walker, and Jeff "Whitey" Davis all served as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were the staff of US Renal Care, Zack Bowen, Andy Bowen, Drew and Cassie Bell, Tyler Kniss, Jeremy Talley, Tom Dooley, Matt Dooley, TJ Dooley, Andy Breneman, and Chris Breneman. The family received friends on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Ponders Calhoun Chapel. Arrangements by locally owned and operated, Ponders Calhoun Chapel, Hwy. 41 North, Calhoun, GA, 30701. 706-625-7577