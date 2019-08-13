Mrs. Ruby Gail Stokes, 66, of Calhoun died Saturday, August 10, 2019. She was born in Calhoun, GA on August 21, 1952, daughter of the late Mac and Ruby Joe Shope Lance. Gail loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved collecting dolls and loved her purses. She was also a member of Moss Memorial Baptist Church. Gail is survived by her husband of 50 years, Ralph Huston Stokes; a son and daughter-in-law, Rodney and Shea Stokes; a daughter and son-in-law, Jill and Terry Hegwood; grandchildren, Patrick and Ashley Cannon, Tiffany Vowell, Grant Hegwood, Mia Stokes, and Sofia Stokes; sisters and brothers-in-law, Melba and Kenneth Sisson and Janet and Byron Abernathy; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. The funeral service was held on Tuesday, August 13th at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. Rev. Greg Williams and Rev. Stanley Woody will officiate. Burial followed at Haven of Rest Memorial Park. Pallbearers serving were Kenneth Sisson, Byron Abernathy, Tommy Sloan, Gary Wells, Brandon Blalock, Collin Stoner, and Zachary Hills. The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday, August 12th from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may sign the online guest register at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
