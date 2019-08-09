Mr. David Randall Stamey, age 77, of Dalton, Georgia, departed the life Saturday evening, August 3, 2019 at the Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. David was born November 8, 1941 in Dalton, Georgia, a son of the late John Branson and Goldie Quarles Stamey. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Glen Stamey. David possessed a kind and gentle soul, and loved his family deeply. He is survived by his loving wife of fifty-seven years, Patricia "Pat" Smithey Stamey of the residence; sons and daughters-in-law, Stan and Elisa Stamey of Dalton, GA, Scott and Angie Stamey of Chatsworth, GA; brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Frances Stamey of Darien, GA, and Nancy Stamey of Cohutta, GA; sisters and brother-in-law, Sandra Waters of Warsaw, MO, Avadean Hurley of Calhoun, GA, and Delilah and Larry Lee of Resaca, GA; several nieces, nephews and many special cousins. Services to celebrate the life of Mr. David Randall Stamey were held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Ponders Melrose Chapel with Reverend Tommy Crider officiating. Entombment followed in the Celebration Mausoleum at Ponders Whitfield Memorial Gardens. The family received friends at Ponders Melrose Chapel from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Tuesday and after 12:00 p.m. noon Wednesday until the service hour. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the St. Jude Children, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, or go to https://www.stjude.org Arrangements by locally owned and operated Ponders Melrose Chapel and Ponders Dalton Crematory, Dalton, GA. (706)226-4002 "Funerals, Cremations, Cemeteries, Florists" "YOUR SELECTED INDEPENDENT FUNERAL HOME"