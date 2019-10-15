James Alvin Smith, age 86 of Rydal, passed away on March 23, 2019 at his residence. James was born on April 2, 1932 in Jamestown, Tennessee to the late Nelson Thomas Smith and Stella Marie Hull Smith. In addition to his parents, James was also preceded in death by: his wife, Loretta P. Smith; two brothers, Eugene Norman and Ray Smith; and sister, Mae Royce. James was a man of the Christian faith. He was a singer/guitar instrumentalist in the United States Army and entertained many United States service men, mostly in Germany. James is survived by: two sons, Byron Smith and his wife Jayne of Calhoun, and Shawn Smith and his wife Rhonda of San Diego, CA; daughter, Joni Woodard and her husband W.J. of Rydal; sister, Eula Smith; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on October 20, 2019 at 11AM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home. You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home oversees the arrangements for James Alvin Smith, age 86 of Rydal.