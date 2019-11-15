Jack Sloan, JR, Jack Winslow Winslow Sloan, JR, 90, of Calhoun, GA died November 11, 2019. Services were held at 11 AM, on November 13, 2019 at Fain Cemetery. Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home.
