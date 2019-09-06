Mr. Robert "Mickey" Simpson, age 57 of Calhoun, Georgia, departed this life Sunday morning, September 1, 2019 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Mickey was born on October 22, 1961 in Moulton, Alabama. He was the son of Robert Stanley Simpson of Calhoun, Georgia, and the late Evelyn Cole Simpson. Mickey was a graduate of the Class of 1980 at Calhoun High School. He owned and operated Mickey's Sales and Floors of Georgia. Mickey is survived by his father, Robert "Stanley" Simpson of Calhoun, Georgia; aunts and uncles, William and Dixie Dutton of Moulton, Alabama, Harold "Buddy" and Charlotte Cole of Pensacola, Florida; cousins, Jeff Dutton of Nashville, Tennessee, Chad Cole of Pensacola, Florida, and Chasity Cole of Decatur, Alabama; and many special friends also survive. Services to celebrate the life of Mickey Simpson will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM from Heritage Baptist Church. Reverend Larry Hibberts and Reverend Eddie Brannon will officiate. Faye Bentley and Kenny Herron will provide musical selections. Mickey will be laid to rest at Aldridge Grove Church of Christ Cemetery in Moulton, Alabama. Bruce Stocks, Michael McEntyre, Larry Dixon, Zip Holland, Scott Whittle, Eddie Woodall, Mike Garigan, and Donnie Hollingsworth will all be honored to serve as pallbearers. The Simpson family received friends on Friday, September 6, 2019 between the hours of 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Heritage Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made in memory of Mickey to your favorite charity. Please visit our website at www.pondersfuneralhome.com to share memories with Mickey's family. Arrangements by locally owned and operated, Ponders Calhoun Chapel and Ponders Crematory, Hwy. 41 North, Calhoun, GA, 30701. 706-625-7577
