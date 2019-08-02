Mr. John Clinton Sheriff, 73, of Knight Road, Red Bud community, departed this life early Monday morning, July 29, 2019 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Sheriff was born in Gordon County on March 2, 1946. He was a son of the late John Benjamin Sheriff and Deemie Bridges Sheriff Young. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his sisters, Annie Bell Whitfield, June Welchel, Neta Hall, and Esther Farace; brothers, J.P Sheriff, Albert Sheriff, Ernest Sheriff, and Eugene Sheriff; half-sisters, Lillie Silvers, Leona Sutherland, Ruth Watkins, and Dena Pye; and half-brothers, Gordon Sheriff and Herman Sheriff. Mr. Sheriff attended Bethesda Baptist Church. He served in the United States Army. He is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Tina and Al James of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Mona and Michael Beal of Fairmount, Patti and Ben Karr of Sugar Valley; grandchildren, Matthew Beal, Amanda Sheriff, MacKenzie Beal, Brittany Watson, Ashley Poster, and Alex Turnbull; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Marie Burchette of Calhoun; brother, J.B. Sheriff of Calhoun; special nephew, Gary Sheriff of Calhoun; special niece and devoted caregiver, Cindy Burchett also of Calhoun; several other family members and friends also survive. Services to celebrate the life of Mr. John Clinton Sheriff were held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Ponders Calhoun Chapel with Reverend Wesley Hunt officiating. He was laid to rest at Bethesda Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors presented by The Honor Guard from American Legion Post 112. Gary Sheriff, Jake Sheriff, David Sheriff, Caleb Sheriff, Lee Rankin and Kenny Long served as pallbearers. Honorary escort was Linda Seabolt, nieces, Casey Petty, Debbie Harrell, Sherry Hunter, Tiffany Sneed, Betty and T.R. Etheridge, a very special person, his brother, John Ben Sheriff, and his knife collecting friend that visited him often. Mr. Sheriff's family received friends on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Ponders Calhoun Chapel between the hours of 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM. Arrangements by locally owned and operated, Ponders Calhoun Chapel, Hwy. 41 North, Calhoun, GA, 30701. 706-625-7577