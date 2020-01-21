Buster Reed, age 83 of Resaca, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at his residence. Buster was born on January 12, 1937, in Floyd County to the late Frank M. Reed and Mattie Ray Reed. In addition to his parents, Buster was also preceded in death by: his wife, Myrtle Williams Reed; and siblings, Hershel Emery Reed, Roy Parker Reed, Hessie Reed, Hazel Christine Reed Raines, and Runette Parker. Buster is survived by: three sons, Ricky Reed of Chatsworth, David Mitchell Reed of Resaca and Randy Lee Reed of Calhoun; daughter-in-laws, Angie Reed, Diane Reed and Rose Ann Cox; brother, Howard Lee Reed of Fort Worth, TX; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; special friend Lou Hill also survives. Funeral Services will be conducted on Monday, January 20, 2020, at 2:00 PM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Reverend Barry Towe officiating. Honorary pallbearers are, Brian Reed, Dustin Reed, Colby Reed, Axel Reed, John Glass, Fred Williams, Jim Williams, Joe Mathis, and Danny Reed. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 12:00 PM until the funeral hour at Thomas Funeral Home. You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Buster Reed.
Reed, Buster
