Rev. David J. Ray, 78, a well-known Baptist minister and resident of the Sugar Valley Community, died Thursday, August 29, 2019, in Upson County Medical Center. Rev. Ray was born in Rome, GA, on October 2, 1940, son of the late Rev. Walter Jake Ray and Vesta Woody Ray. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerald Denson Ray. As an ordained Baptist minister, he served as pastor of Sugar Valley First Baptist Church, Sugar Valley, Wood Station Baptist Church, Lafayette, Temple Baptist Church, Dalton, Central Avenue Baptist Church, Trion, New Town Baptist Church, Calhoun, and Fellowship Baptist Church, Plainville. He loved Southern Gospel Music, and was an accomplished musician. He and his wife Betty, enjoyed many years serving the Lord together. After retirement, they enjoyed traveling and camping. He was a member of Heritage Baptist Church and the Senior Adult Sunday School Class. Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Betty Money Ray; his son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Kathy Ray; his grandchildren, Autumn and Jared Wilson, Alex and Henry Harstine, and Kobe, Marianna, Jayden and Trace Ray; and his great-grandchildren, Waylon, Ellie Kate and Luke Harstine, and Jedidiah and Lennon Wilson. The funeral service for Rev. David J. Ray was conducted Saturday, August 31st at 2:00 PM from Heritage Baptist Church, with Rev. Donald Cantrell and Rev. Dr. William Roberts officiating. Music arranged by Kenny Herron, and the Heritage Baptist Church choir, under the direction of Gina Daniel. Burial followed in the Sugar Valley Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Mitchell Crowe officiating. Active pallbearers serving included Henry Harstine, Jared Wilson, Rev. Mark Yoho, Buddy Moss, Larry Brown, Eddie Watkins, and Rev. Mitch Phillips. Honorary pallbearers were area ministers and their spouses, the Senior Adult Sunday School Class of Heritage Baptist Church, Terry and Dianne Hicks, and Robert Dobson. The family received friends at Heritage Baptist Church, 345 Curtis Pkwy, Calhoun, on Friday August 30th, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Condolences to the family may be shared at maxbrannonandsons.com. Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun is honored to be serving the family of Rev. David J. Ray, of Sugar Valley, GA.
