Dorothy Quarles, Cook Dorothy Cook Quarles, 77, of Resaca, GA died October 26, 2019. Service will be held at 6:00 PM, on November 1, 2019 at Boone Ford Baptist Church. Arrangements by Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Man raped girl at gunpoint in local motel
- ‘You have to do something’: horse show family circles the wagons after a devastating fire
- Taking a hard look at West Rome
- Halpern Enterprises acquires Indian Hills shopping center
- GSP trooper recovering after injury at crash site near Berry College
- Trio of traffic stops turns into three meth arrests for Calhoun Police Department
- West Express thriving in new location
- Rome man charged with Synovus bank robbery
- Kayaker drowns at Little River Canyon
- Reports: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson moves to Powder Springs