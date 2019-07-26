Beatrice Pinyan, Beatrice Romine Romine Pinyan, 84, of Calhoun, GA died July 22, 2019. Services were held at 11 AM, on July 24, 2019 at Max brannon and Sons Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.
