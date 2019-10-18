Mr. James Nathan Phillips, 79, of Fairmount, Georgia, departed this life on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Advent Gordon Hospital. Mr. Phillips was born on March 11, 1940 in Floyd County, Georgia. He was the sixth child out of a total of eight children his mother and father had. In March of 1957 he joined the United States Navy to serve the Country he loved so much. He went on to serve nine years with the US Navy and spent several years in Vietnam during the Vietnam War. On August 16, 1969 Mr. Phillips married the love of his life, the former Mrs. Faye Cochran who survives him. Prior to his illness and retirement he was employed with Clorox/Glad Company in Bartow County. Mr. Phillips was of the Baptist faith and prior to becoming unable, he and his wife attended church in White, Georgia. He was a member of the Fairmount American Legion Post 305 where he served as Sergeant of Arms. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Jesse Carl Phillips and Cathryn Blair Phillips; brothers, Clifton Phillips, Edward Hoyt Phillips and Willie Lamar Phillips; sisters, Betty Jarrett and Etta Mae Brackett. Mr. Phillips is survived by his loving wife of over fifty years, Faye Cochran Phillips of Fairmount; daughters, Tammy Jean Moilae of Oregon, Deborah Kay Hutley of Washington State; son, Randy James Phillips of Oregon; sisters, Glenda Wright of Calhoun, Georgia, Joyce Anderson of Douglasville, Georgia; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Betty Jean and Rodney Colston of Adairsville, Georgia; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive. Services to celebrate the life of Mr. James Phillips were held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:30 AM from Ponders Fairmount Chapel. Brother Clyde McEntyre officiated and Mr. Phillips nephew, Danny Shedd Jr. provided the Eulogy. Mr. Phillips was laid to rest at Haven of Rest Memorial Park with Military Honors being accorded by the American Legion Honor Guard. The Phillips family received friends on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the funeral home between the hours of 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Arrangements by Ponders Fairmount Chapel, Hwy 411, Fairmount, Georgia. 706-337-3784. "Funerals, Cremations, Cemeteries, and Florist