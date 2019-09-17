Krystal Lynne Perez, 37, of Mt. Zion Road, Gordon County, departed this life suddenly early Thursday morning September 12, 2019 at her home in Resaca, Georgia. Krystal was born on November 25, 1981 in Stuart, Florida. She was born the daughter of Manuel Perez and Marcey Dianne Raffield. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Guadalupe Longoria, Pedro Perez, Ellen Clark, and James Clark Sr.; great-grandmother, Ella Crawford ;uncles, Jim Phillips, James Clark, Robert Perez, Pete Perez, Donald Perez, and her aunt Rella Perez; a cousin, Christian Perez. Krystal was well known as a server in the local Calhoun area and had been a member of East Calhoun Church of God in Calhoun for many years. She had worked most recently at Applebee's in Calhoun, and prior had been employed by Lizzy's Deli, Schroeder's Deli, and Shoney's. She was an avid diver in her earlier years and could outride any boy on a go-cart. Krystal loved to paint, woodwork and anything to do with art. She loved her daughters more than she loved life itself. She was well known to be late for everything in life, her family always joked with her saying she would be late for her own funeral. Krystal is survived by her daughters whom she loved with all of her heart, Julissa and Liana Jones both of Calhoun; father and step-mother, Manuel and Lisa Perez of Indiantown, Florida; mother and step-father, Marcey Raffield of Calhoun and Larry Raffield of Port St. Joe, Florida; sisters and brothers-in-law, Amanda Cowan, Brandi and Adam Taylor all of Cookeville, Tennessee, Courtnie and Caleb Veler of Florida, and Kimberlie O'Neal of Cartersville, Georgia; brothers and sister-in-law, Brandon and Maria Perez of Indiantown, Florida, and Phillip Forsyth of Alabama; grandparents, Charles and Christine Stripling of Okeechobee, Florida; very special friends, Isis McCloyne of Florida, Gary Cagle of Calhoun, Clinton Moore of Calhoun, Leo Gomez of Missouri, Maria Delgado of Indiantown, Florida, Rick Towe of Calhoun, and many, many more friends that could not possibly be listed; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles also survive. Funeral Services to celebrate the life of Krystal Perez were held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Ponders Calhoun Chapel with Reverend Keith Reid and Reverend Tim Reid officiating. Krystal's family received friends on Monday, September 16, 2019 between the hours of 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Ponders Calhoun Chapel, and on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the funeral hour. Arrangements by locally owned and operated Ponders Calhoun Chapel and Ponders Dalton Crematory, Hwy 41 North, Calhoun, Georgia. 706-625-7577 YOUR SELECTED INDEPENDENT FUNERAL HOME
