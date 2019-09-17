Mr. Johnny Steve Peeler, 50, of Dover Road in the Resaca community, departed this life suddenly, September 13, 2019. Mr. Peeler was born in Calhoun, Georgia on March 23, 1969. He was a son of Rosa Ellen Fairman Whitmer and the late James Benton Peeler. In addition to his father he was also preceded in death by a son, Jacob Peeler who passed away on September 11, 2001; his twin brother, Ronnie Cleve Peeler; and his step-dad, John Whitmer. He was a member of the Resaca First Baptist Church and had been employed with Phillips Towing. Mr. Peeler is survived by his loving wife, Melissa Dalton Peeler of the residence; daughter, Heather Bennett; sons, Joshua Peeler and Josheph Peeler all of Resaca, Georgia; grandchildren, Jeremy Peeler and Corie Bennett; sisters, Bonnie Bennett of Plainville, Georgia, and Melissa Peeler; brothers, Dennis Peeler of Athens, Tennessee, Daniel Peeler of Ranger, Georgia; step-brother, James Whitmer; special friends, Steve and Tracy Edwards of Resaca, Phillip and Gloria Carroll of Sugar Valley, Georgia, Blane Lusk of Resaca, and Todd Sinnott of Ellijay, Georgia, Mrs. Ann Dooley of Resaca, and Mrs. Barbara Pinion of Calhoun; several nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends also survive. Memorial Services to celebrate the life of Johnny Peeler will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Ponders Calhoun Chapel with Reverend Harold Blackstock officiating. The Peeler family will receive friends on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 12:00 Noon until the service hour. Please visit our website at www.pondersfuneralhome.com to share memories with Mr. Peeler's family. Arrangements by locally owned and operated Ponders Calhoun Chapel and Ponders Dalton Crematory, Hwy 41 North, Calhoun, Georgia. 706-625-7577 YOUR SELECTED INDEPENDENT FUNERAL HOME
