Mr. C. J. Patterson, age 57, of Fairmount, Georgia, departed this life Monday, September 9, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Patterson was born in Ellijay, Georgia on March 22, 1962. He was a son of the late Otis Loren and Grace Norton Patterson. In addition to his mother and father he was also preceded in death by a brother, Phillip Otis Patterson. He is survived by his devoted companion, Danielle Arnwine of Fairmount, Georgia; his brothers, Claude Patterson of Calhoun, Georgia, Ronald Patterson and James Patterson both of Murray County, and Randy Patterson of Rome, Georgia; his sisters, Doris Buttrum, Lois Hunter, and Denise Patterson of Fairmount, Georgia; many nieces, nephews, family members and friends also survive. Funeral Services to celebrate the life of Mr. C. J. Patterson were held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 2:00 PM from Ponders Fairmount Chapel. Following the service C. J. was placed in his brother's vintage truck and taken to Sugar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Blue Ridge, Georgia to be laid to rest. William Stewart, Michael Cline, Ronald Patterson, Randy Patterson, Justin Delong, Jody Buttrum, James Patterson and Zackary Patterson were all honored to serve as pallbearers. Mr. Patterson's family began receiving friends on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 after 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Ponders Fairmount Chapel. Visitation was also held on Thursday, September 12, after 11:00 AM until the funeral hour on Friday, September 13, 2019. Please visit our website at www.pondersfuneralhome.com to share memories of CJ with the Patterson family. Arrangements by Ponders Fairmount Chapel, Hwy 411, Fairmount, Georgia. 706-337-3784. "Funerals, Cremations, Cemeteries, and Florists"
