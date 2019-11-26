George Russell Pass, age 62 of Calhoun, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Floyd Medical Center following a brief illness. Russell was born on July 30, 1957 in Gordon County, GA to Betty Jo French Pass and the late George Vance Pass. In addition to his father, Russell was also preceded in death by: his son, Jordan Russell Pass; father-in-law, Charles Lamar Shaw; and mother-in-law, Charlotte White Shaw. Russell was a 1975 graduate of Calhoun High School, a 1977 graduate of Dalton Junior College, and a 1981 graduate of West Georgia College. He was an active member in preceding years of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church and Calhoun First United Methodist Church. He was instrumental in coordinating the establishment of the Jordan Pass Memorial Scholarship in memory of his son, and he gave his time to the National Alliance on Mental Illness and various suicide prevention and survivor groups and organizations. Russell was also a very involved parent supporter of the Calhoun Blue Barracudas, and seldom if ever missed a meet in which his boys swam. In his leisure time and after retirement, Russell enjoyed reading, occasional golf and tennis, and most importantly spending time with his family, friends, and neighbors. He could always be found at or viewing many pro, collegiate, and high school sporting events. He traveled extensively with his family as well. Russell is survived by: his mother, Betty Jo French Pass; wife, Jennifer Shaw Pass; son, Thomas David Pass; brother, David Alan Pass and his wife Sherry; two sisters, Sharon Pass Redfearn and Katrina Pass Deen and her husband Brad; sister-in-law, Ellen Shaw Wilson and her husband Tom; four nieces, Meagen Pass Sheriff and her husband Matthew, Lori Redfearn Piltz and her husband Joe, Allison Shay Deen, and Lyda Grace Wilson; two nephews, Eric Bradford Pass and his wife Crissy, and Trey Wilson; three great-nieces, Harlow Sheriff, Abigail Readfearn, and Eleanor Redfearn; and two great-nephews, Tyron and Bryon Pass. Funeral Services were conducted on Sunday, November 24th at 4 PM at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church with Reverend Scott Pickren officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Reverend Alan Miller in charge of graveside rites. Pallbearers serving included: Mitchell Owens, Byron Greeson, Keith Richardson, Phil French, Kent French, Tony French, Craig French, Jimmy Burns, and Stewart French. Honorary Pallbearers were: Brad French, James French, Dr. George Jones, Ken Brooks, SR, Brian Ruddell, and Thomas Owens. The family received friends on Saturday, November 23rd from 5 PM until 7 PM at Thomas Funeral Home, and also on Sunday, November 24th from 2 PM until the funeral hour at 4 PM at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church. In lieu of floral offerings, donations may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Russell gave of his time and financial resources while also attending school full time after the loss of our son, Jordan. You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home oversees the arrangements for George Russell Pass.
