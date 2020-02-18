Steve "Mater" Pasley, 62, of Adairville, Georgia died at his home on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 following a brief illness. He was born on December 4, 1957 to the late GW and Bernice Pasley. He was a loving husband, father, and friend. He was a member of Concord Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Rose Pasley; son, Josh McAdams; daughter and sons-in-law, Candice and Charlie Puckett and Brandi and Chris McCormick; sister and brother-in-law, Pat and Clyde McEntyre; grandchildren, Avery, Bailee, Westyn, Hollis, Harper, Daxton, Victoria, Katelin, Jordan; special friends and family members, Susan Pasley, Jerome and Marsha Pasley, Jennifer Pasley, Troy Blaylock, Freddie Faith (Jungle), The Bunch Family; several nieces and nephews also survive. The memorial service was conducted on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 6:00 pm from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. Bro. Randy Sutherland and Rev. Clyde McEntyre officiated. The family greeted friends at the funeral home following the service. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.maxbrannonandsons.com The Brannon Family and staff is honored to serve the family of Steve "Mater" Pasley.
Most Popular
Articles
- Three county chase ends in arrest
- Educator organization opposes changes to Georgia's Teacher Retirement System
- 2 Alabama men sentenced in child exploitation stings
- Fundraiser for 16 year-old cancer patient doubles goal in less than 24 hours
- Rome man charged with 3 felony counts involving child predation
- Kindred to close Rome hospital
- 3 convicted in robbery on Shorter Avenue
- Severe weather possible tonight: Potential for strong winds, storms between 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.
- Ana returning rotolos to Broad Street
- Police: Rome man found with pill bottle filled with meth