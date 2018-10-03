Evelyn Watson Chastain
Evelyn Watson Chastain, 78, of Calhoun, died Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at her home, following several months of declining health. She was born in Pickens County, GA on March 15, 1940, daughter of the late Lester and Beulah Young Watson.
Survivors include her son, Dale Edward Woody; her daughters and sons-in-law, Sandy West, Shannon and Lamar Pritchett, and Debbie and Mike Burnette; her sister, Retha Ann Hood; grandchildren, Nicole Sikes, Bryan Banks, Darla Wooten, Eric Townsend, Angella Woody, Dale Woody, Jr., Nickki Kimsey, Daniel Woody, Nianna Sparks, and Jessie Douglas; several great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Honoring her wishes, her body will be cremated and there will be no services.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Edith Hatem
Edith Chastain Hatem, age 69 of Calhoun, passed away on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at her home, surrounded by her loving husband of 32 years, Harold S. Hatem and family.
Edith was born in Calhoun, January 1, 1949, in the old Johnston-Hall Hospital. She was a daughter of the late James and Lucille Chastain of the Curryville and Rock Creek communities. She was raised by her grandparents, Andrew and Frona Chastain, and her aunt, Mary Massingale and her husband James, also of the Curryville and Rock Creek Communities. She was a member of the West Union Baptist Church and had lived most of her life in Gordon County. She was formerly employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant by Calhoun Health Care and Gordon Health Care of Calhoun.
Edith is survived by: her loving husband, Harold S. Hatem of Calhoun; one son, Jonathan Max Holt of Calhoun; daughters, Mary Elizabeth Temple and her husband Billy of Plainville and Dessie Lynn Holt Riel; half-brothers, Vincent Eugene Chastain, Travis Phillips of Foley, Alabama, Vernon Phillips, Billy Phillips and his wife, Judy of Mesa, Arizona; half-sisters, Velda and Mary Anne; grandsons, Jerrico and Josh Temple; granddaughters, Holly Lashae Holt; great grandchildren, Kayla Marie Adkins and her husband Chris of Fyffe, Alabama, Aliah Temple and Tiana Adkins also of Fyffe, Alabama; cousins, Eric and Brandon Massingill, Bill and Buck Edwards and their families, Larry Edwards, Lorene Sexton, Clemmie Sexton, Marylyn Edwards and her families; aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, October 3rd at 2 PM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with the Reverend Joe Hall officiating. Interment will follow in West Union Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers serving include: Brandon Allan, Eric Allan, Jonathan Max Holt, Josh Temple, and Jerrico Temple.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 3PM until 6 PM at Thomas Funeral Home.
Jack Proctor
Jack L. Proctor, 79, of Calhoun, died Thursday, September 27, 2018 at his home. He was born in Floyd County, GA on June 4, 1939. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Kay Wilbanks Proctor; his mother, Clara May Howerton Proctor; and his daughter, Nancy Proctor.
Jack was a well-known Master Mechanic. He grew up around garages and mechanics during his early years. He learned the trade by disassembling carburetors, transmissions, and engines, and reassembling them. Prior to establishing his own business, Proctor’s Garage, in 1970, he worked as a truck mechanic for Roy Davis Chevrolet. Jack enjoyed specializing in what no one else wanted to do or working on a project that everyone said couldn’t be done. That led him to become the legend he was. During his life he enjoyed his work, dirt track racing, Jeeping, traveling around the country, and of course, shop talk with his many friends and customers.
He leaves behind his sons and daughters-in-law, Shawn and Erin Proctor, Gary and Tina Proctor, Jackie Proctor, and Jeff and Tiffany Proctor; his daughter and son-in-law, Shae and Brandon Bishop; grandchildren, Wyatt, Corbin, and Codi Bishop, Jack and Jenna Proctor, and Christopher and Taylor Proctor Chavez; brother-in-law, David and Nancy Wilbanks, and their son Zachary; aunt and uncle, Bill and Frances Proctor; and a cousin, Linda Locklear and family.
Services to honor the life of Jack L. Proctor will be held Monday, October 1st at 1:00 PM from the Calhoun Church of Christ, with Minister Butch Jones officiating. Jack’s body will lie in state at the church from 12:00 noon until the service hour. Interment will follow in Gordon Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers serving will include Mark Silvers, Shane Shelton, Chris Reno, Chadd Bishop, Zachary Wilbanks, Christopher Proctor, Charlie McGinnis, and Shane Wilson. Honorary pallbearers are Lamar Baldwin, Dennis Elmore, and Stacy Fowler.
The family will receive friends at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home on Sunday, September 30th from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Coulter Hampton Foundation, P.O. Box 1334, Calhoun, GA 30703, or www.coulterhampton.org.
Share your memories and stories of Jack by email to babyjennaproctor@gmail.com.
Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Funeral arrangements for Jack L. Proctor are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Betty Ann Smith
Betty Ann Smith, age 74 of Plainville, passed away on Thursday, September 27, 2018 in Floyd Medical Center.
Betty was born on May 18, 1944 in Floyd County, GA to the late Leland Franklin Shaw and Georgia Yarbrough Shaw. In addition to her parents, Betty was also preceded in death by: a brother, Billy Franklin Shaw; sister-in-law, Johnnie Wilson Shaw; nephew, Matthew "Matt" Shaw; and brothers-in-law, Roy Daniel Smith and Thomas Henry Smith. Betty was a member of Plainville Church of God of Prophecy, and has been a resident of Plainville for past 36 years. Prior to retirement, she worked for the Gordon Central High School Food Service.
Betty is survived by her husband, Hilliard Nelson Smith of Plainville; son, Nelson Scott Smith of Canton; daughter-in-law, Beverly Anderson Smith of Canton; brothers, Norman Shaw of Fountain, FL and James Shaw of Rome; sister-in-law, Ernestine Shaw of Fountain, FL, Josephine Smith of Plainville, and Katherine Smith of Plainville; and two grandchildren, Robert Kyle Smith of Canton and Emily Elizabeth Smith of Canton.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Sunday, September 30th at 2 PM from the Plainville Church of God of Prophecy with Reverend Ronnie Chandler officiating. Interment will follow in Scott Cemetery.
Pallbearers serving include: Jonathan Smith, Justin Smith, Craig Smith, David Cain, Kyle Smith, Tim Shaw, Chris Barker, David Chaffin, and Shane Self.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 3 PM until 6 PM at Thomas Funeral Home.
You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com
Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Betty Ann Smith, age 74 of Plainville.
Thelma Wheat
Thelma Lacey Wheat, 93, of Calhoun, died Saturday, September 29, 2018. She was born in Cartersville, GA on July 8, 1925, daughter of the late Newton Coker Lacey and the late Tama McBee Lacey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Wheat; her son, Charles Wheat; her brother, J.R. Lacey: a brother-in-law, Huey Russell; and a special aunt, Lee Etta Reece.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Kenneth Holsomback of Sugar Valley; her sisters and brother-in-law, Jean Russell of Resaca, and Rita and Lewis Barrett of Woodstock; grandchildren, Toby and Mendi Holsomback, Becky Hickman, and Glenden Kelley; great-grandchildren, Laney Holsomback, Rice Holsomback, Taylor Hickman, and Lacey Hickman; a special niece, Jane Wheat Whittle; several nieces and nephews; and other relatives.
Services to honor the life of Thelma Lacey Wheat will be held Tuesday, October 2nd at 11:00 AM from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, with Rev. Mitch Phillips officiating. Music will be arranged by John Russell. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Pallbearers serving include Steve Wheat, Eddie Barrett, Glenden Kelley, Tommy Lacey, and Kenney Reece. Honorary pallbearers are members of her Sunday School class at Sugar Valley Baptist Church, the “Cream of the Crop”.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, October 1st, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
For memorials, the family suggests the American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Funeral arrangements for Thelma Lacey Wheat are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.