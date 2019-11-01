Mr. Roy Morris Jr, 94, of Ranger, Georgia, and formerly of Glenville, West Virginia departed this life Sunday evening, October 27, 2019 at the home of his daughter. Mr. Morris was a Veteran of The United States Army and prior to retirement he was the owner of Stouts Mill Grocery. Local survivors include a daughter, Rhonda Roland of Ranger, Georgia. Services to celebrate Mr. Morris life will be held in his hometown of West Virgina. Local Arrangements by locally owned and operated Ponders Calhoun Chapel and Ponders Dalton Crematory, Hwy 41 North, Calhoun, Georgia. 706-625-7577 YOUR SELECTED INDEPENDENT FUNERAL HOME