Martha Joyce Ball Morgan, 87, of Cleveland, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019, in a local hospital. She was member of South Cleveland Church of God. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Winston Ball and Martha Emmaline Ball and siblings, Miriam Thornton, James Aaron Ball and Dr. Winston Noah Ball. She is survived by her husband, Paul Smith Morgan; two children, David Lee Morgan and Melody Faith Goodwin and husband, Darrell, all of Cleveland; grandchild, Jennifer Michelle Wilson and husband, James, of Cleveland; great-grandson, Ethan Avery Wilson; one sister, Jo Lawson of Albany, GA and one brother, Dr. William Abner Ball and wife, Sara of Thomasville, GA; several nieces and nephews also survive. The funeral was conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 in the chapel of Ralph Buckner Funeral Home. Interment followed in the United Memorial Gardens, in Dalton, GA. The family received friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the funeral home. We invite you to send a message of condolence and view the Morgan family guestbook at www.ralphbuckner.com.