Mrs. Millowd "Dee" Nicholson Montgomery, 86, of Fairmount Highway, Calhoun, Georgia, departed this life late Tuesday evening, December 10, 2019 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Montgomery was born in Fannin County on March 10, 1933 to the late Jim and Ada Parris Nicholson. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, James Montgomery who passed away in 2011; sons, Charles Wyatt Jr. and Donnie Lee Wyatt; sisters, Reddie Parris, Beulah Adcock, Ruby Barnes, and Willie Godfrey; brothers, Roscoe Nicholson, Junior Nicholson, Reed Nicholson, Otis Nicholson, and a baby brother who died at the age of nine months, Arnold Nicholson. Mrs. Montgomery was a member of the Calhoun Full Gospel Church. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Phyllis and Daniel Thomason, Gail and Sammy Godfrey, Tammy and Paul Sneed, and Glenda and Ken Dinning all of Calhoun, Georgia; special niece, Genia Kirby of Calhoun; grandchildren, Drew and Jinger Thomason, Chris Godfrey, Kelly Peace, Amanda Schwanbeck, Jonathan Dinning, and Emily Nimon; special great-grandchildren, Colton Thomason and Callie Walraven, other great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many friends also survive Mrs. Montgomery. Services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Montgomery were held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM from Full Gospel Fellowship Church with Reverend Hershel Pierce and her grandson, Brother Drew Thomason officiating. She was laid to rest at Chandler Cemetery with Reverend Lamar Long officiating the committal service. David Hubbard, Eddie Woodall, Jimmy Blalock, Kenneth Blalock, Colton Thomason, Stevie Barnes, Paul Nicholson, and Dennis Barnes all served as pallbearers. Mrs. Montgomery's family received friends on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM. at Ponders Calhoun Chapel. Condolences may be expressed to Mrs. Montgomery's family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by locally owned and operated Ponders Calhoun Chapel, Hwy 41, North, Calhoun, Georgia 30701. 706-625-7577
