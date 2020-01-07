Barbara Faye Minter, age 85 of Calhoun, GA, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Barbara was born on November 28, 1934 in Gordon County, GA to the late Melvin Silvers and Willie Mae Fortner Silvers. In addition to her parents, Barbara was also preceded in death by: a brother, Jack Silvers; and brother-in-law, Gordon Clodfelter. Barbara was a lifetime resident of Gordon County, GA and was a graduate of Red Bud High School. She was retired from Shaw Industries, and in her pastime she enjoyed reading and watching western movies. Barbara is survived by: two daughters, Lisa Puckett and Donna Isenhower; two grandchildren, Phillip Puckett and Jada Isenhower and her husband Garrett Ballard; brother, Jimmy Silvers and his wife Jane; and sister, Janett Clodfelter. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral Services were conducted on Saturday, January 4th at 3 PM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Reverend Lamar Hand officiating. Steven and Tammy Miller, Eleanor Silvers, and Kimberly Smith had charge of the music. Interment followed in Chandler Cemetery. The family received friends on Saturday from 2 PM until the funeral hour at 3 PM at Thomas Funeral Home. You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home had charge of the arrangements for Barbara Faye Minter.
