Larry Erskin (Red) McRee, 74, of Calhoun died at his home on Friday September 20, 2019 following several years of declining health. Red was born on November 16, 1944 in Calhoun, Ga. In addition to his parents Jim and Mabel McRee of Resaca he is preceded in death by his son Larry Erskin McRee Jr. of Calhoun and a brother Vernon McRee of Chatsworth, Ga. Survivors include his sons Larry (Spud) McRee and his wife Lynn from Alabama, Tony McRee and his wife Debbie, Jamey Tatum and his wife Angela all of Calhoun. His daughters are Machelle Patterson and Renee McRee of Calhoun, Tina Walls of Ellijay. Larry shared a love for Amanda Hudson of Resaca Ga. and Jimmy Newborn of Austell, Ga. His brother Kenneth McRee and sister Faye Land both of Resaca, Ga. Joyce Green of Calhoun, Wanda Johns and her husband Randy, of Resaca, Ga. Patsy Smith Phillips and her husband Richard of Calhoun, Ga. He also has surviving grandchildren Marcie McRee, Zachary Patterson, Tiffany Patterson, Kimberly McRee, James McRee, Rodney Owenby, Ryan Owenby, Roland Owenby, Natasha Walls, Felicia Presley, David Burns, Justin Voyles, along with several great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Red was a dedicated member to the Calhoun Legion and Calhoun Moose Lodge where he spent a lot of time with family and friends. Red's family received friends on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 p.m. at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. The funeral was held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home Chapel at 3:00 p.m. Burial followed the service at Fidelle Cemetery in Resaca, Ga. and Rev. Terry Timms officiated his service. Honorary pallbearers were James McRee and Hubert Long. Pallbearers were James Hyde, John Hyde, Shane Rice, Allen Townsend, Josh Tatum, Rodney Dixon, Jeff Crowder and David Burns. Friends may sign the online guest register at www.maxbrannnandsons.com.
