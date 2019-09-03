Jack McEntire, 90, passed away at his home in Calhoun, Georgia on Sunday, September 1, 2019, surrounded by his family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Annie McEntire, two brothers, Newt and Paul McEntire and his son Carey McEntire. Jack is survived by Peggy, his wife of 67 years, daughter, Amy Stocker and son-in-law David Stocker. He was extremely proud of his four grandsons, Josh McEntire and his wife Sarah, Tyler McEntire and his mother Jeannie, Geoffrey Fletcher, Jack Fletcher and the light of his life, great granddaughter, Molly McEntire. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Wanda Johnston, Kevin McEntire, Melea Harkins, Bob McEntire, David McEntire and Shirley Jenkins. Jack was a graduate of Calhoun High School class of 1947 and then went on to receive an Associates Degree from West Georgia College. He worked for General Electric Company in Rome, Georgia for 28 years and retired in 1989. Jack was known for his love of Golf and in 1981 opened McEntire's Driving Range which he operated until 2014 as a family business. He was generous with his time and talent for anyone who wanted to learn the game and supported the Calhoun High Golf Team with many free buckets of balls over the years. Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11 AM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Dr. Bert Vaughn officiating. Graveside service will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 4 PM at Blackwood Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. John Allen officiating. Pallbearers serving are: Josh McEntire, Geoffrey Fletcher, Tyler McEntire, Jack Fletcher, Kevin McEntire and Bob McEntire. Honorary Pallbearers are: Paul Lusk, Dr. William Thompson, Reed Davis, Spence Causey, and Denmon Lanier. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 5 PM until 7 PM at Thomas Funeral Home. Thomas Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements for Jack McEntire of Calhoun.
